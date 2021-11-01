Let’s get interactive on 2022 budget with #ListenUP – Oppong Nkrumah

Information Minister, Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah, held an interactive social media session on Sunday, October 31 with the #ListenUP initiative.
The initiative, under the auspices of the Ministry of Information, is to enable him interact with young entrepreneurs to take feedback and inputs from them that will inform government policy directions as it prepares to present the 2022 Budget Statement.
It is also expected to be an occasional platform for deepening engagement particularly feedback from the Ghanaian people.
Thanks to the many young entrepreneurs who joined us tonight on #ListenUp. And thanks to my support team for pulling this off. You guys rock!!!!! pic.twitter.com/5SJKDnlrzx— Kojo Oppong Nkrumah (@konkrumah) October 31, 2021
