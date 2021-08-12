Let’s get involved in Volta’s development - Minister woos citizens

Dr Archibald Yao Letsa, Volta Regional Minister

Source: GNA

Dr Archibald Yao Letsa, the Volta Regional Minister has encouraged citizens to play critical roles in helping to develop the region.

He said the region, described by some as the “microcosm of Ghana” held lots of promises as an investment destination and relevant stakeholders like its people must commit resources to harness those potentials for the growth of the region’s economy.



The Regional Minister who was speaking at the closing ceremony of the 2021 Synod of the Global Evangelical Church (GEC) in Ho said the Regional Administration was making efforts to change the face of Volta by way of road infrastructure citing the Eastern Corridor Road, which he said would be improved considerably by end of the year.



He said not just negative stories but good stories were happening in the region and that it was important for citizens and the Church to support the effort to flaunt the region’s potentials including; travel and tourism, agriculture, among others and make the right investments to create wealth and bring the needed development.

“Volta Trade and Investment Fair comes off from 15th-28th of November and we’re looking at agribusiness, tourism and ICT. A lot of things are happening in Volta. For instance, the biggest sweet potato exporter in West Africa can be found in Ketu North and also, we (Volta) produce about 40 percent of Ghana’s rice. A lot of investors are coming in. You must also come to invest.”



Rt Rev Dr Setorwu Kwadzo Ofori, Moderator of the GEC in a sermon based on the parable of the talent chosen from Matthew 25:14-30, admonished every individual, the family, the Church, Ghana and Africa to use whatever God had endowed them with for “that is the way to succeed.



“It’s good to learn from people but God has given us the base upon which to build. Success, prosperity is God’s blessing on using what we have. Identify what you have, use it and you march on.”