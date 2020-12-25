Let's give younger generation opportunity to lead - Bishop Agyinasare

Bishop Charles Agyinasare, Founder of the Perez Chapel

Bishop Charles Agyinasare, Founder of the Perez Chapel, has said it was time the church gave opportunity to the younger generation to take up leadership roles.

He said as the present generation aged, it was important that younger people be empowered and introduced into the limelight to avoid the creation of vacuum in leadership and service to mankind.



Bishop Agyinasare said at this year's Christmas Service at the Perez Dome in Accra.



He said the time to groom, mentor and guide the youth to lead was now and challenge the church and organisations to help the youth lead.

Reverend Dr. Selaise Agyinasare, the first son of the bishop and Resident Pastor in a sermon, said Jesus as the ‘chief strategist’ guided believers to make exceptional decisions in their endeavors.



He said the celebration of His birth was an opportunity for people to connect and live in peace as He (Christ) is the “Prince of Peace”.



The colourful service was held under strict COVID-19 protocols.