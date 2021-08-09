Let’s groom males to understand the needs of the girl child – Dr. S.K Frimpong

Former lecturer at the University of Professional Studies, Dr S.K Frimpong

An economist, a philanthropist, and a former lecturer at the University of Professional Studies, Dr S.K Frimpong, has called on Ghanaians to holistically empower the boy child and groom males to understand the girl child's needs and empower more women.

Dr S.K Frimpong made this statement at the launch of the He Empowering Lot More Shes (HELMS) Initiative, a project initiated by his NGO, RoyalAid Foundation.



The HELMS initiative is a project to empower men and guide them to stand in solidarity with women to create a bold, visible and united force for gender equality.



Dr Frimpong further indicated that the purpose of this project is to holistically empower the boy child and groom males to understand the girl child's needs and empower more women.



Deputy Minister for Gender, Children, and Social Protection, Lariba Zuweira Abudu, the guest speaker for the occasion, applauded Dr S.K Frimpong for leading such a worthy campaign.



She, therefore, called on all and sundry to join forces to galvanize as many men and boys as possible to be advocates for gender equality.



The chairman for the occasion, Nana Appiagyei Dankwawo I, the President-General of West Africa Nobles Forum, encouraged religious and traditional leaders to support the initiative fully.

He explained that men and boys play a critical role in helping to prevent sexual assault, domestic violence, dating violence, and all kinds of social vices affecting women.



Men can choose not to perpetrate acts of violence and challenge those men who do. They can also challenge ideals and attitudes which support violence against women.



Speaking on behalf of Mentors for the project, Peter Osei, the Chief Executive Officer of Oyarifa Mall, indicated their unflinching support to the project.



Media personality Abeiku Santana, a mentor on the project, advised the youth to take advantage of the HELMS initiative and learn how to navigate their own challenges in healthy ways.



Shehu Dalhu Abdul-Mumin Salifu, the Spiritual Leader of Ahlulbayt Mission in Northern Ghana and Zongo Chief of Tamale, encouraged the youth to uphold their integrity and appealed to NGOs in Ghana to promote He for She empowerment just as RoyalAid foundation is spearheading.



Distinguished men and women who attended the colourful and impactful ceremony included Elizabeth Ohene, Former Minister of State and the first female editor of Daily Graphic, Amidu Chinnia Issahaku, Deputy Water and Sanitation Minister, Mohammed Adjei Sowah, Accra Mayor, Metro Director of Education Stephen Abamfo, Dr Eli Atikpui, a Former Registrar of the Medical and Dental Council, Akosua Manu, the Deputy CEO for the National Youth Authority (NYA), Apostle Samuel A. Frimpong, the General Secretary of the Christ Apostolic Church, Manwrehene of Asante Akyem, Domeabra Nana Asare-Afriyie, Dr Kwame Adu Agyekum of the University of Ghana Department of Marine and Fisheries Sciences, MD of Metropolitan Insurance and President of CIIG Tawiah Ben-Ahmed, FCIIG and Araba Koomson, the News Editor for Multimedia Group, among others.