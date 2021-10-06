Let’s grow Asene Manso Akroso together – DCE speaks after 100% approval

Alex Incoom had 100% approval

Alex Incoom, the District Chief Executive for Asene Manso Akroso District in the Eastern Region has disclosed that his second term as DCE will be anchored on unity and development in the area.

Alex Incoom believes that unity, togetherness and collaboration are essential for the development the district.



Speaking after his unanimous approval by Assembly Members, Alex Incoom said he was grateful to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for trusting with another four years as his representative in the district.



He also acknowledged the support of the Member of Parliament for the area as well as traditional leaders.



He promised to collaborate effectively with the MP and other stakeholders to draw development to the district and consolidate on the gains made in the first term of the Akufo-Addo government.

He also appealed to the constituency executives of the NPP to join forces and champion the growth of Asene Manso Akroso.



“The chiefs and elders have been of great support me. Whenever there’s a project, they make land available. Our only issue now is the district court which we are still looking for land to construct. I want to make appeal to Nana to work on it for us.



"My MP views me as a kid brother and in everything we consult each other. When he has to advice me, he does it, if he has to commend, he does same. He is the main reason president Akufo-Addo nominated me so I’m really grateful.



“To the party chairman, I know we both competed for the post (but) Nana Addo has chosen so please let’s work together. Let’s unite and work together for the district and the party. If I have wronged you, please find a place in your heart to forgive me,” he said.