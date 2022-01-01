Let’s guard jealously Ghana’s record of religious tolerance – Bawumia

Vice President of Ghana, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has urged Ghanaians to do everything humanly possible to preserve Ghana’s enviable climate of religious diversity and acceptance.

Addressing various congregations in Kumasi as part of events marking their 31st watchnight services, and accompanied by the Second Lady Samira Bawumia and a large number of MPs and other party faithful, Dr Bawumia said the peaceful religious co-existence had won the admiration of many nations across the globe, resulting in Ghana being adjudged the most peaceful country in West Africa and second most peaceful in Africa.



“Our unique religious acceptance, which has his Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, a Christian, as President and me, Mahamudu Bawumia, a Muslim as his Vice, is the envy of many across the world, and we must jealously guard against any attempts to bring disagreements between us,” he stated at the Ebenezer congregation of the Breman Methodist Church.



Dr Bawumia reminded the congregation of the St Peter’s Cathedral that “I am a Muslim, but I am comfortable being in a church, because we all believe in God of Isaac, Jacob and Jesus Christ. For us as Christians and Muslims we have so many things in common that bind us together. We all believe in God the Father Almighty and the miraculous virgin birth of Jesus Christ. We believe in the miracles of Jesus Christ – the healing of the sick, the resurrection and many more. And above all, we all believe that in the end days Jesus Christ will come back again to save the world.”



“Let us all, whether Christian or Muslim or whatever religious persuasion, work together, live peacefully together, and pray for each other and our dear nation. We You may not appreciate Our unique religious acceptance until you visit other countries. This is probably the only country where the Chief Imam will celebrate his 100th birthday in a Church. This is probably the only country where you have a Muslim Vice President attending a 31st Night Service,” he continued at the Sarfo Memorial Temple of the Ayigya Pentecost Church.

“Let us be thankful to God for His continuous blessings on our nation, I am confident that if we continue to accept and respect each other’s religious believes, we will continue to be the envy of the world.”



Alluding to the economic and other ravages wreaked by the COVID pandemic, Bawumia called for a mixture of enhanced prayer and strict adherence to the health protocols, adding, “although the whole world is suffering, our government is doing everything we can to address the challenges. Please keep the leadership, especially His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, in your prayers. May God continue to grant all of us wisdom and good health.”



Led by Very Reverend Benjamin Akwasi Ansong (Breman Methodist), Bishop Gabriel Justice Yaw Aboagye (St Peter’s Cathedral) and Pastor Andrews Asamoah (Ayigya Pentecost), the congregations offered prayers of supplication and thanksgiving to usher in the new year.