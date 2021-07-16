Let’s guard jealously our nation’s religious harmony - Akufo-Addo

President Akufo-Addo

President Akufo-Addo has charged Christians and Muslims to do all within their power not to allow religious lines to divide the country like political affiliations have succeeded in doing by taking deliberate steps to protect the religious harmony and tolerance in the country.

Speaking at the commissioning of the National Mosque of Ghana today the 16th of July 2021, at the forecourt of the edifice, President Akufo-Addo said even though Ghana is a Christian majority State, the country has maintained a high level of respect for religious beliefs and choices among the citizenry and same must be jealously guarded.



“The Millerite of this mosque is very visible from many parts of Accra. For me, it is not just the beauty it added to Accra’s skyline that excites me necessarily, I am even more excited by the fact that as a Christian majority country, a symbol of Islam can beautifully adorn our landscape and demonstrate the beauty of religious harmony we enjoy in Ghana and which continues to be the envy of the rest of the world” the President said.



“National Chief Imam, I just urge you to use the occasion of this ceremony to foster even further, the unity of the Muslim Ummah in Ghana and by extension, the unity of the Ghanaian people” President Akufo-Addo added.



The Ghana National Mosque Complex is a gift from Turkish philanthropists to the Ghanaian Muslim Ummah. The magnificent edifice located in Kanda typifies the Turkish-Islamic civilization architectural works.

The entire facility encompasses the Grand National Mosque, a recreational centre and a modern library, conference and seminar halls, senior high school, dormitory, health centre (women clinic), guestrooms and dining hall, office complexes for both the Project Developer (National Chief Imam) and the Project Managers (HUDAI, GANADER, DIYANET).



This unprecedented edifice was built between 2012 and 2020 with the help of the President of the Directorate for Religious Affairs of Turkey (DIYANET), Ghana friendship and Solidarity Association (GANADER), Human Development Association International (HUDAI) and Office of The National Chief Imam of Ghana.



The symbolic monument is expected to nurture hundreds and thousands of believers’ residents in Ghana and beyond.