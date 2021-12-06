Let’s help Ghana raise godly generation – Dr. Joyce Aryee

Dr. Joyce Rosalind Aryee and others at the Women Praying for Women International conference

Source: GNA

Reverend Dr. Joyce Rosalind Aryee, the Founder of Salt and Light Ministries, has called women to support one another in prayer and through deeds to raise godly generations to lead the country towards progress.

“We, women should join forces to pray for one another to raise godly generations to take the nation to its promised land because the President has a mother, the Chief Justice has a mother, members of Parliament have mothers, all leaders of this nation have mothers,” she said.



Dr. Joyce Aryee, who is also a former Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Chamber of Mines, made the call when she graced the “Women Praying for Women International” maiden conference in Accra, as the keynote speaker.



Speaking on the topic: “Dressed to Kill,” she admonished Christians to dress modestly to have a positive impact on society, especially the youth.



“To our women, don’t dress indecently to expose yourselves and in order not to lure people into sin. The young men, the fact that it's fashion or trending doesn’t mean you have to follow. Why do you have to show me your boxer shorts? It is called under-wear,” she said.



Dr. Aryee said the devil was doing everything to drag God’s children into sin and asked Christians to put the full armour of God on to stand the test of trials, adding: “God by nature teaches us that, to be perfect, you need to struggle.”

Pastor Muriel Vanderpuye, Zoe International Church, who was the Host and Speaker of the Conference, said women had power and only needed to know how well to use it.



“Let us be courageous to speak truth to power. As believers, we should not take sides in politics so that when God speaks, we can objectively deliver the message,” she advised.



Mr. Sonny vanderpuye, Public Relations Manager, Women Praying for Women International, said the Group was a movement that started more than seven years ago in the US, through a conference that the Host attended in Florida.



The objective of the conference in Ghana, he said, was to empower women, provide an avenue for them to embrace leadership opportunities, and help to correct misconceptions of society about them.



“Of course, women have been created as a helpmate for a man, but a woman also has her own role to play on this earth. So this conference will support them, and give them the voice they need to better serve their communities,” he added.