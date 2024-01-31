Let’s hit the ground running to retain NPP’s seat in Ablekuma North – Akua Owusu Afriyie urges

Nana Akua Owusu Afriyie speaking to journalists after emerging victorious

The Parliamentary Candidate for Ablekuma North Constituency in Greater Accra for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Nana Akua Owusu Afriyie, has entreated constituents to support her to canvass votes for the party ahead of the 2024 December 7 election.

According to the newly elected parliamentary candidate and a former lawmaker, hard work is required in her campaign to ensure the NPP retains the seat.



The Ablekuma North parliamentary seat is currently occupied by Sheila Bartels who was voted for in 2020 having unseated Madam Akua Afriyie in the primary while the latter was seeking reelection at the time.



But in a twist of event after four years, Madam Owusu Afriyie pulled the trigger during the NPP’s recently held primaries on Saturday, January 27, 2024, and emerged as the winner after garnering 756 votes as against Ms. Bartels’ 637 votes.



In her brief victory speech, she reminded the people of Ablekuma North that retaining the seat cannot be achieved without burying their differences.



“We have to come together and hit the ground running immediately with hard work in our quest to break the eight. So, I ask all and sundry to put their differences aside and forgive anyone who might have offended him or her and fight for a common goal,” Akua Owusu Afriyie told the press.

The 2024 Parliamentary Candidate-elect further said togetherness is paramount to breaking the eight-year term jinx with the notion that “it is not as easy as we think.”



Madam Owusu Afriyie who represented the area in Parliament from 2016 to 2020 said “It is not about ourselves anymore but the NDC.”



Emphasising oneness, the Deputy Ambassador to China for Ghana believes that so doing would propel the NPP to retain power to enable them to do more and improve upon the standard of living of the people in the constituency and Ghana at large.



“That is why I urged every party member in the constituency to join hands with me and work very hard to sustain the power we have and also for the future,” she concluded.