Let's imbibe culture of decency in our utterances - Seth Acheampong

Seth Acheampong, Eastern Regional Minister

Source: GNA

Seth Acheampong, the Eastern Regional Minister, has called on people professing as social commentators on both traditional and social media to imbibe a culture of decency in their utterances.

"You can speak your mind decently without offending or attacking a personality or an institution," he stated during this year's Eid-al-Adha prayers at the Koforidua Central Mosque on Tuesday.



He said it was time social commentators admonished themselves and cultivated that culture of decency, and that if commentators were able to imbibe it, it would help Ghana to build a strong bond and grow as a nation.



The Mosque was filled with celebrants who were colourfully dressed in their traditional dresses, with groups of person's drumming to the admiration of all.



The celebrants were also spotted wearing face masks as part of the protocols observed by the public to contain the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

Mr Acheampong said it was time for citizens to advance their view points and opinions to enhance Ghana's democracy, adding that, wisdom was not limited to one person's mind and that it was high time all citizens adverted their minds to the Ghanaian nurturing.



He emphasised the need not to depart from the nurturing values that had existed and shaped people’s behaviour over the period.



Alhaji Yussif Amudani Sulemana, Eastern Regional Chief Imam, called for Allah's protection for President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and members of his government.



He encouraged them to continue to serve Ghanaians with dignity.