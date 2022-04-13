Let's invest in tourism - Adama Saani to business community

Radia Adama Saani, Chief Executive Officer of Moontouch Travel Limited

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Moontouch Travel Ltd and a member of the Board of Directors of Ghana Tourism Development Company, Radia Adama Saani has advised Ghanaian entrepreneurs to consider investing in viable ventures within the country's tourism sector.

In line with this, she said entrepreneurs, with vested interest in business development, must henceforth be bold enough to identify viable opportunities available in the tourism sector in Ghana and direct their investment into the sector.



This, she noted, would afford entrepreneurs an opportunity to actualize quality ideas required to develop superior tourism products that could attract both inbound and outbound tourists.



An investment in viable areas within the tourism industry, she underscored, has the potential to drive growth of Ghana's private sector and ultimately the national economy.



Radia Adama Saani, who is also the country's Representative of African Association of Women in Hospitality & Tourism, gave the advice when she appeared on Diplomatic Affairs program on Pan African Television hosted by Harriet Nartey.



She explained that an investment in any of the viable tourism sectors, could change the face of development in Ghana since all activities and actions in this regard, would be geared towards building the right infrastructure and attractive facilities to improve business management, growth of tourism in the country, and ultimately the national economy.

According to the tourism expert, there are many untapped opportunities along the value chain of the tourism sector in Ghana that are simply unknown to the business community due to lack of interest in the sector.



Consequently, she has advised both Ghanaian entrepreneurs, and investors outside the shores of Ghana who believe in investing their business capitals into viable ventures, to first of all study the many opportunities abound in the tourism sector in the country and direct their resources in there and see how they would rake in attractive profits in terms of returns.



She cited an example of how Public Private Partnerships (PPP's) in tourism sectors of advanced countries have worked greatly to speed up growth, and appealed to entrepreneurs willing to take up this responsibility to contact experts within the sector with unique tourism ideas to assist them in establishing tourism ventures that would make their investments count.



According to Radia Adama Saani, who doubles as the Head of Corporate Affairs of Africa Tour Operators Alliance - Ghana (ATOA), tourism actually works in two ways, outbound and inbound, thus, can be supported in two ways, thus public and private.



Under the circumstance, she urged Ghanaian entrepreneurs and investors driving the business community to show significant interest and commitment to tourism business development and bring their business experiences to bear in order to project the sector to play the expected role in supporting growth of the national economy.

She used Morocco, one of the beautiful countries in North Africa to illustrate the point that citizens ought to show interest in tourism development, establishment of the right tourism products and its marketing before good sales can be achieved.



She cited the establishment of Sindibad park in Casablanca in Morocco through Public Private Partnership, which is attracting thousands of tourists annually to butress the point that Ghana could emulate the shining example of the Kingdom to improve tourism development in the country.



According to the multiple award-winning tourism expert, although government of Ghana has a significant role to play in shaping the tourism industry in the country, the government can not do everything without the able support of the private sector.



Dr. Kofi Nyarkopong, a physician at Korlebu Teaching Hospital who has traveled to over fifty countries around the world and was also on the show agreed in principle with Radia Adama Saani that Ghana's tourism sector required serious development through the right investment, change of mind set of Ghanaians, change of attitude and discipline among citizens etc.



A Senior Producer at Metro Television, Abdallah Mohammed who was also on the show, equally agreed with the two panelists but expressed shock at the level of tourism development in Morocco and appealed to stakeholders in Ghana to use the Moroccan story to turn around the fortunes of Ghana's tourism industry.