Let’s jealously guard Ghana’s peace – Otumfuo

Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II

Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has charged Ghanaians to jealously guard Ghana’s peace and refrain from acts that threaten the stability of the country.

Speaking at the Millennium Excellence Awards over the weekend, Otumfuo noted that the current politically polarized nature of the country is a worrying situation that can ignite unrest at the least provocation.



He, thus, urged all and sundry to refrain from acts that have the potential of destroying the peace.

The Asante monarch said: “Ghana has a legion of problems but by the grace of God we have every reason to be thankful for peace in our land and I pray with all heart, let no one, man or woman, young or old, politician or whoever, put at risk the sacred peace we have enjoyed for decades”.