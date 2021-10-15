Let's join hands and pray for President Akufo-Addo - Mahama’s aide to NPP members

President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Special aide to former President John Dramani Mahama, Godwin Edudzi Tamakloe, is calling on the members of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) to join the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) for a prayer session for President Akufo-Addo.

According to him, the intercession prayer is aimed at pleading to God to change President Akufo-Addo from his extravagant lifestyle which is eating deep into the public purse that he swore to protect during his first inaugural speech.



"I will plead with the NPP to join us to go on our knees and pray for God to change the extravagant lifestyle of our President so that he will use the existing Presidential Jet for us to cut down cost. You claim you don’t have money due to Covid-19 but see what you are doing. Is it fair?” he quizzed.



Speaking on Okay FM’s 'Ade Akye Abia' Morning Show, Edudzi Tamakloe bemoaned that President Akufo-Addo is subjecting Ghanaians to unfair treatment by renting a private jet at a cost of 10 million Ghana Cedis for foreign travels when the same amount could have been used to buy incubators for hospitals, a project being championed by renowned Broadcaster, Kwami Sefa-Kayi’s 'Kokrokoo Charity Foundation'.



“The only thing the President has done is that he is wasting the taxpayers’ money. Why will it take a private initiator to buy incubators for hospitals when we have 10 million Ghana Cedis to spend on presidential travels?” he bemoaned.

He chided that President Akufo-Addo at his age should not be thinking of renting a private jet or buying a new jet but rather concentrate on making a good name for himself.



Lawyer Edudzi insisted that the current presidential jet is in a good shape to perform the same functions that the rented private jet does; wondering why President Akufo-Addo has decided to misappropriate the taxpayers’ money to satisfy himself.



He maintained that some of the foreign travels of President Akufo-Addo for which he rented a private jet did not yield any result for the country.