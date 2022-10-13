Let’s make Weija Dam centre of Ghana Water Company to avert importation of water - Kwaku Korbeah

File Photo

Aspiring presidential candidate of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Ernest Kwaku Kobeah, has called for the need to make Weija Dam the centre of Ghana Water Company to help distribute water to every household in the country.

He said with Weija as the hub of water distribution, every household will get water irrespective of their location as galamsey threatens water security.



Ghana Water Company has announced the possible importation of water to Ghana due to the galamsey menace which has created national attention.



But in a social media post on his wall, Mr Kobeah, who is also a businessman in the United Kingdom and the CEO of City Expert Group, construction firm in the UK, noted that water must be considered a basic need that must be secured for every citizen.



He disclosed that his vision is to ensure that water is supplied to every community and home in Ghana.



“I am of the view that Ghana leaders have failed the country because water should not be a challenge for this country where there has been rainfall most often,” he on Facebook.



He indicated that Ghana can create one tunnel linking Weija Dam to Takoradi, Kumasi and Accra where rain water will pass through tk Weija.

He said since Ghana has Akosombo dam as its main source of Electricity, Weija Dam can be converted to become the center of Ghana Water Company.



Mr Kwaku Kobeah, an Expert in sewage system also added that Ghana can create a sewage system whereby all the rain water could pass through one tunnel that will be refined for domestic purpose and this he said will even reduce the rate of flood in the country



According to him Ghana is blessed to have a natural rainy season every quarter or yearly but all the rain water go to waste and in dry season, it becomes another challenge to find water.



He said Ghana's leaders has failed to think ahead of critical issues and that has plunged the country into avoidable challenges.



