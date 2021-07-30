Let's make public administration better - Bawumia charges MIST graduands

Mahamudu Bawumia, Vice President of the Republic of Ghana

Source: GNA

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia says Ghana has a legacy challenge in the conduct of public administration riddled with cumbersome bureaucratic structures.

He has, therefore, entreated the newly graduated students of Madina Institute of Science and Technology (MIST) to bring their knowledge and skills on board to change the narrative.



"You and I must change the culture of public administration to improve efficiency and eliminate the incentives for corruption.



"I strongly believe that digitisation can accomplish in short order what many years of public reforms have failed to achieve," he added.



Dr Bawumia made the remarks at the maiden graduation and fourth matriculation ceremony of Madina Institute of Science and Technology in Accra on Thursday.

In all, 64 students graduated from the Schools of Business and Technology and Engineering, whilst 76 fresh students were admitted for the 2020/2021 Academic Year.



Vice President Bawumia officially inaugurated MIST in September 2017 as a public university.



Dr Bawumia said President Akufo-Addo's vision of developing the human capital was on course to transform the country and motivated the government to implement the Free Senior High School Policy.



He expressed government's commitment to nurture youth interest in science, technology, and innovation to fast-track national development.

Vice-President Bawumia noted that improving public administration and the delivery of public services was critical in formalising the economy to enhance revenue mobilisation, deepen and broaden financial inclusiveness to curb bribery and corruption.



"I am of the belief that we cannot continue to do the same old things and expect any new results in all these areas unless we are prepared to innovate our ways and means in finding solutions to these development challenges," he added.



"We have since 2018 worked hard to leverage technology for development. We have developed what I call Digital Transformation Enablers," Dr Bawumia explained.



These are the famous Ghana Card, the Digital Address System, the Mobile Money Interoperability, the Universal QR Code and the Ghana.Gov portal.

Dr Bawumia indicated that these enablers allow several applications and making digital transformation as drivers of growth possible.



Dr Bawumia cited the application of drivers’ license to passport, to getting water and electricity connections, to registering a business as instances some “middlemen” and ‘goro boys’ were involved.



The Vice-President stated that the implementation of a national biometric ID, "GhanaCard", which provides a unique identification for all Ghanian residents, Digital Property Address System, Mobile Money Payments Interoperability, Universal QR Code, and Ghana.Gov that would improve efficiency in the delivery of social services.



He said leveraging digital transformation in the delivery of public services paves way for other applications in ways that enhance the convenience of citizens and improve the revenue-generating capacity of service.

Vice-President Bawumia urged the graduands to use their requisite skills, knowledge, and values to launch out for higher heights and make a great impact in society.



He entreated them to make the investment their parents made count, saying; "You have the choice to work for yourself, team up with colleagues to establish your own businesses, or to join the workforce to succeed".



"Discover and live your purpose and draw strength from your Creator.



"Be humble and respectful and remember to give back to your communities and country," Dr Bawumia advised.