Let’s manage our expectation of IGP Dampare – Security analyst

Security Analyst, Adib Saani

• Adib Saani is calling for citizen participation in supporting the new IGP

• He believes this is necessary to curb crime



•COP Akuffo Dampare has been confirmed as new Inspector General of Police



Foreign Policy and Security Analyst, Adib Saani, has called on citizens to manage their expectations of Dr. George Akuffo-Dampare as the new substantive Inspector General of Police.



On Friday, October 8, 2021, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo confirmed and sworn-in COP Dr. George Akuffo Dampare as the 23rd IGP of the Fourth Republic and the eighth youngest since Ghana gained independence.



In an interaction with GhanaWeb, Adib Saani said called for a citizens’ approach towards supporting the IGP and the Police Service to fight crime which has been on a rise in recent months.

“Even though IGP Dampare has already taken bold steps to curb the crime situation in country, it goes without saying that, he cannot fight this war alone. Citizen’s participation in security is very important as it engenders inclusiveness and creates a toxic environment for criminals.”



“Unfortunately, a lot of Ghanaians think that ensuring security is the responsibility of only the men and women in uniform, but we have a role to play.”



He further called on the public to lend their support and corporation with the Police Service in sharing vital information.



“We should make it a patriotic duty to cooperate with the police and share information. Most intelligence gathered is usually from civilian sources. Any IGP will be impotent without our contribution. The police should also collaborate with CSOs to embark on educational campaigns nationwide. The people deserve to know the truth about crime statistics and be taken through personal security briefings as well,” Adib Saani explained.



Prior to his confirmation and swearing-in as substantive IGP, President Akufo-Addo in a letter announced Dr. George Akuffo-Dampare to serve as the acting IGP following the end of tenure for James Oppong-Boanuh, the immediate past IGP.

Under his two months as acting IGP, the Police Service has introduced a number of stringent reforms to ensure the safety and security of citizens.



The service has been able to cause the arrest of notorious criminals and syndicates. It has also began engaging the public frequently on its developments.



