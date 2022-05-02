1
Let’s meet government half way – Kate Gyamfua pleads with workers

Kate Gyamfua .jpeg The National Women Organizer of the ruling Npp, Kate Gyamfua

Mon, 2 May 2022 Source: Kwasi Frimpong, Contributor

The National Women Organiser of the ruling New Patriotic Party, Kate Gyamfua, has pleaded with Ghanaian workers to “meet the government halfway as we forge our way, as a country, out of the shackles of the global economic crisis.”

According to her “global pressures have adversely impacted the economy of Ghana” hence the need to be moderate in demands from the government.

Admitting that the recent economic crisis is “negatively affecting the pocket of the Ghanaian worker,” she noted that the government is committed to helping the country out of the current situation.

“The Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo government is steadfast in winning the war against the shock which is having a debilitating effect on the socio-economic lives of the Ghanaian worker. On this day, I plead with the labor front to meet the government halfway as we forge our way, as a country, out of the shackles of the global economic crisis,” she said.

This was contained in a statement released by the NPP Women’s Wing to celebrate Ghanaian workers on International Labour Day.

“I have no doubt in my mind that with the cut in remuneration of government appointees, the cut in government expenditure, and strong economic measures put in place, we shall soon be out of the woods and the Ghanaian worker shall smile again,” the statement said.

Appreciation

Ms. Gyamfua expressed appreciation to Ghanaian workers for their “dedication and contribution to the growth of this country."

“Your sacrifices are what have sustained this country this far. On this day, I say Ghana appreciates your hard work and the Women’s Wing of the New Patriotic Party celebrates your commitment to work,” the statement added.

