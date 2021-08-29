Let's not allow NDC deceive Ghanaians with lies – Annoh Dompreh to NPP 

Majority Chief Whip, Frank Annoh-Dompreh

Source: Daniel Bampoe, Contributor

Majority Chief Whip and Member of Parliament for Nsawam/Adoagyiri in the Eastern Region, Frank Annoh-Dompreh has tasked his colleagues MPs and party members not to allow the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to deceive Ghanaians with lies.

According to him, "The NDC will come in their numbers in an attempt to sway and collapse the foundation of our set policies which they cannot formulate. They will adopt crooked strategies and cook up unbalanced lies to meet their unrealistic and achievable expectations”.



He said the alternative is empty and embarrassing and said Ghana deserves a better opposition than the National Democratic Congress, adding that the Akufo-Addo led government's impact on the lives of the ordinary Ghanaian would vindicate the NPP.



“For unlike them, we are more than competent to create, sustain, and propel the visions and aspirations of Ghana onto higher heights when we put our minds and bodies to the task” he added.



The Majority Chief Whip made these statements at a two-day workshop held at Kwahu-Nkwatia organized through his leadership for the Majority Members of Parliament and also Ministers of States aimed to brainstorm them on how to excel on communications skills to propagate the good works of the ruling government.



Explaining the rationale behind the workshop, which was attended by the Vice President, Dr. Alhaji Mahamudu Bawumia, and other Resources Persons, he disclosed that, the Majority Caucus are recognizing the potential of all tools in communication and to put in context, the urgent need to nip the tactics of the minority in the bud to create and sustain a trusted agency among themselves capable of communicating the identity of government through its policies and achievements to the Ghanaian populace.

According to him, "We are here to develop a workable relationship between committee leadership of the Majority Caucus and the Ministers of the Executive, to strengthen the front of our administration; there cannot be a better time than this”.



He further explained that "This is a proactive measure being taken to completely diffuse the objective of the minority, in and especially out of parliament seeking to dictate the pace of all our government’s working plans".



He told his colleagues that "We should always be equipped and ready to show Ghanaians, beyond any reasonable doubt, our brilliant initiatives as and when they take place because if that is what the people want to see when they vote us into power”.



Mr. Annoh-Dompreh noted that" This will be achieved when the leadership of our oversight committees and the Executives Ministers consciously devise a way to work together”.



Citing Dr. Busia point to communicate to Ghanaians, his purpose in the leadership role given him back in 1971, Mr. Annoh Dompreh said it is inspiring to witness effective communication in government under a ‘Ghana Beyond Aid’ agenda led by President Akufo-Addo to let Ghanaians know about what they intend to do. He said they will not take their communication lightly

Mr. Dompreh is of the view that would tighten their grip on the reins of their development agendas and see to it that, at every point in time, there is cohesion in their workings.



He said, "a progressive campaign strategy was witnessed during the 2016 elections having communicated their messages in slogans that we on the lips of all Ghanaians as compared to the archaic methods employed by the opposition group who herald past activities".



He affirmed that the NPP cannot underestimate the impact of One District One Factory, One Village One Dam on the outcome of their victory in the election which was done through a unified communication strategy.



“Lacking ingenuity, and simply having nothing to offer Ghanaians, the opposition flagbearer met his certain fate. The only usefulness of his example is the lessons we draw from them, not to tread the same path of redundancy as we carry on our delight work” he said.



The MP added that the work is not complete and has not become easier and said it is time for them to gear up their lions, awake the political enthusiasm within the beings, and project the party’s policies and ideas as was once done before.

“This is the time where we equip ourselves adequately, intentionally, and purposefully to face the task, the challenges, and obstacles that may come from various angles of the political sphere, and thus extinguish the flaming arrows of deceit from those political groups which lack direction and goals”.



He insisted their priority is staying in touch with the needs of the ordinary Ghanaian and winning the next elections for the sake of the country and for the sake of posterity which would enable them to safeguard and preserve their rich legacies including, National Health Insurance, Livelihood Empowerment against Poverty, Capitation Grant, Ghana School Feeding Program, Free SHS, the formalization of the economy for increased revenue generation, and the other integrated initiatives supporting the agro-industry like, One District One Factory and the Planting for Food and Jobs.



The Member of Parliament for the Nsawam-Adoagyiri constituency, therefore, entreated the Majority Caucus to learn, relearn, and utilize the strategies that would be taught to sustain the agenda.