1
Menu
News

Let's not be hypocrites, NPP flagbearer hopefuls already campaigning - Obiri Boahen

Nana Obiri Boahen 696x385 1?resize=696%2C385&ssl=1 Nana Obiri Boahen, former NPP Deputy General Secretary

Tue, 27 Sep 2022 Source: peacefmonline.com

Former Deputy General Secretary of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Nana Obiri Boahen says his party's directive that flagbearer hopefuls within the party cannot campaign is 'misleading’.

According to him, aspirants are already campaigning despite the party’s many cautions to sanction any aspirant found guilty of an open campaign ahead of the primary.

“Let's not be hypocrites, aspirants are already on the move on the ground,” he said.

Nana Obiri Boahen who was discussing an early primary for NPP flagbearer hopeful on NEAT FM’s morning show, 'Ghana Montie' said his party must volte-face its decision for an early contest.

The NPP, last year, issued a code of conduct barring its members from endorsing or campaigning for potential parliamentary or presidential candidates ahead of the opening of nominations.

As part of the code of conduct, the party said prospective candidates who condone any such barred activities will be held responsible.

Source: peacefmonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Mankessim Murder: How suspect's wife sparked death rumours
Why I married a whiteman - NSMQ mistress
Abronye DC 'shields' Akufo-Addo
Gabby Otchere- Darko replies Prof Hanke
Akufo-Addo booed at concert: Staffer in dirty fight with Twitter influencer
Mankessim killing: Mother gives 'chilling' account of daughter’s murder
Gabby eulogizes Pratt, Baako, others in defense of freedom
NDC to field Akan chairman as flagbearer in 2028 – Ben Ephson
Kwaku Annan explains the mistaken Bawumia insult that got him fired
Mankessim murder: Assemblyman on how residents respected prime suspect
Related Articles: