Let’s not create the impression that we are only concerned with winning elections – Abu Jinapor to NPP

Samuel Abu Jinapor, the Member of Parliament for Damongo, has urged the governing New Patriotic Party to be wary of the impression it is likely to create with the adoption or otherwise of some amendments tabled by some elements within the party.



Abu Jinapor believes that the party may be deepening the perception of it being an election-winning machinery if it approves some of the recommendations.



Speaking to JoyNews on the side lines of the party’s annual conference in Kumasi on Sunday, December 19. 2021, the Minister of Lands and Natural Resources urged members of the party to focus on delivering quality governance instead of being fixated with winning the next election.

Speaking relatively to calls for the party to elect its flagbearer two years prior to the main elections, Abu Jinapor said such calls are needless.



He argues that the existing rules make for convenient and peaceful conduct of such activities and that introducing a fix time of two years could prove counterproductive in the future.



He advised that before such decisions are taken, a lot of considerations and consultations ought to be made.



“You can’t just say that because we are in government and because we want to win the next election, we’ll elect our candidate two years to the general election and then he stays there; it doesn’t work like that.



“My respectful contention is that one of the most important considerations which has to be factored into when we elect our presidential candidate is that we in the NPP must be mindful that we are a ruling party, we are in government, and we are not in opposition.”

He added that “I want to submit and I want to do so forcefully that you win or lose elections when you are in government based on how you govern [and] not so much when you elect your candidate. Based on how you govern, based on how your country people perceive your governance – whether they are satisfied with your governance or they are not satisfied with your governance.”



Abu Jinapor’s view is in tandem with that of veteran journalist Kweku Baako who has also called on the party to kick against the call.



“Selecting a flagbearer two years ahead of the election is unsustainable, and it is not in their [NPP] interest. I think they should abandon that particular project,” he stated on JoyNews’ Newsfile.