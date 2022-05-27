Let’s not joke, Ken Agyapong not a presidential material – Maurice Ampaw

Lawyer Maurice Ampaw

Kennedy Agyapong announces bid to run for presidential flagbearership

He says he wants to continue with legacy of Akufo-Addo



Lawyer Maurice Ampaw insists Assin Central MP is unfit to be president



Lawyer Maurice Ampaw has commented on the formal declaration of Asin Central Member of Parliament, Kennedy Agyapong, that he will contest for flagbearership of the governing New patriotic Party, NPP.



The outspoken Ampaw in making his submissions on Kofi TV, May 26, 2022, cited among others the lack of grace and impatience as traits that disqualified Agyapong from the race.



He questioned persons who were putting it in Agyapong’s head that he was fit to run for the highest office of the land.

“Who is telling Kennedy Agyapong that he can be president? Kennedy Agyapong is not a presidential material, he is not a presidential material, he should stay in his one corner.



“Everyone was created different, what he can do is what he is doing. President? Are we sick in Ghana? Let us not joke with the presidency. The limit to which Kennedy Agyapong can go is Parliament but who is pushing Kennedy Agyapong?”



He continued when pushed by the host about the possibility of Agyapong winning the topmost political seat, he rebutted: “His makeup, his philosophy, his body language is of an impatient person. He cannot be patient. You don’t know Kennedy Agyapong.”



According to Agyapong who had hinted that he was quitting Parliament at the end of his current tenure, the motivation to run for the top office was primarily to continue with the legacy of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and to better the lot of Ghanaians especially the youth.



In outlining his vision for the country stated, the lawmaker stated that the one thing he will capitalise upon is to create more jobs for the youth. He made the announcement via video message on the Facebook page of the Announcer Newspaper.

He also stated that he will not take his monthly salary as a President but rather, he will use it in setting up a scholarship scheme that will help brilliant but needy students get the best education they deserve.



The NPP is championing an agenda called ‘Break The Eight’ as they work to retain political power beyond the eight-year period that every government under the 1992 constitution has governed.



Agyapong's message to the party's rank and file is that he is the best man to help the party break the eight.



The party is expected to hold national election to pick a new flagbearer in 2023 ahead of the next polls. Vice President Mahamadu Bawumia and Trade and Industry Minister Alan Kyerematen are seen as front runners to succeed President Akufo-Addo.