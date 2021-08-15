Let’s not neglect Godly values - Reverend Boama Agyekum

Photo of Christians worshipping

Source: GNA

Parents have been advised to create value systems for their children to ensure good morals in a world full of bad living and influences.

"The world out there has become very slippery more than ever and family responsibility towards children coupled with good value systems was the surest way to save the future of these generations."



Reverend Boamah Agyekum, the Founder of the Emmanuel Community Chapel in Takoradi, told the Ghana News Agency on Sunday.



He said with poor dressing among the youth, fast and fake lives gaining roots, among other vices, the family and the religious units had the greatest responsibility of turning things around for the better.



Reverend Agyekum said even the secular society believed in discipline, company values and missions and any violation attracted sanctions and wondered why the homes and churches were gradually turning blind eyes to good morals and values.



He said though the church had created the needed presence in the country, the impact in terms of teaching morals seemed to be lagging.



"If we indeed have accepted Christ...we should allow his good deeds to prevail in our societies."

Reverend Agyekum said just as companies believed in discipline and respected them, people working there should translate such values into their daily work.



He explained, "can you wear anything to the bank in the name of fashion, how about the police and the military, you dare not, so how come we want to behave anyhow as religious people and for that matter Christians...this hypocrisy and falsehood in the church must stop."



"If institutional discipline is working, how come good Christian living; integrity and, honesty, is being thrown to the dogs."



Reverend Agyekum called on colleague pastors to stand firm, call a spade a spade and open the eyes of their followers to the true doctrine of God to save the country.



He also advocated a multifaceted approach by all stakeholders, schools, families, religious bodies and state institutions to rethinking family life development for the betterment of the future.