‘Let’s not play politics with the health of our people’ – Bawumia

Vice-President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has urged stakeholders in Ghana’s health sector not to play politics with health services delivery.



According to him, all persons can fall sick at anytime and so the provision of health infrastructure and services should not be determined by whether it benefits members of a particular political party - either New Patriotic Party (NPP) or National Democratic Congress (NDC), asaaseradio.com reported.



“Never again should we be seen allowing ourselves to be divided by politics when discussing our health. After all, when the snake is about to bite you, it does not ask you if you’re NPP or NDC before it bites you so let’s not play politics with the health of our people,” the vice president is quoted to have said at the commissioning of Zipline operation centres in Volta and Oti regions.



Also, the vice president commended the Zipline for their contribution to Ghana’s health service delivery system.

“When I look at the tremendous success within the three years of the operation of Zipline, I can only thank God for the sight and the bold decision to move forward with this project. I am sure that, the sceptics have now come to test with the benefit of this project. Initially, they couldn’t see the vision but now I am sure that they understand the benefit of this project,” he said.



Meanwhile, ex-President John Dramani Mahama has taken a swipe at Vice President Bawumia for the depreciating Ghana Cedi.



Mahama said, “the dollar has rather arrested him (Bawumia) and so, we are looking for him we can’t find him. I asked the IGP if he has the key so that we could find where our Vice President was and he said he does not have it and he doesn’t know his whereabout,” he said.



