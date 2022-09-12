0
Let’s not politicise sim card re-registration – Paul Amaning

Paul Amaning1 Communication Team Member of the NPP, Paul Amaning

Mon, 12 Sep 2022 Source: Richard Obeng, Contributor

Communication Team Member of the New Patriotic Party(NPP), Paul Amaning has warned against the politicization of national issues in the country.

This is in relation to some Minority MPs urging the public not to take part in the SIM card re-registration exercise.

He cautioned that politicizing issues doesn't boost the economy stressing many good policies and initiatives have been sabotaged because of politics.

"As a country, we have to be real to ourselves. If you want your environment to develop, stop this [faddy] partisan politics when it comes to critical matters. We should stop doing politics with SIM cards and Ghana card registration it will not help," Paul Amaning told Accra-based Original FM.

Government had initially set July 31 as the deadline for all persons to re-register their SIM cards with their Ghana Cards.

Persons who fail to comply with the directive would have had their SIM cards deactivated.

The regulations are to help law enforcement agencies to identify SIM card owners, track criminals who use phones for illegal activities, curb phone theft, hate text messaging, mobile fraud activities, and SIM Box fraud.

