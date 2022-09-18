0
Menu
News

Let's not politicize galamsey fight - Ellembelle DCE urges

Hon. Kwasi Bonzoh DCE of Ellembele, Kwasi Bonzoh

Sun, 18 Sep 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Kwasi Bonzoh, the District Chief Executive of Ellembelle has played down suggestions that illegal mining is thriving in the country because politicians are mainly behind it.

Bonzoh K as he is widely known disclosed in a Citi FM interview that the galamsey space is dominated by businessmen who are leveraging on gaps and relationships in the political space to conduct their destructive businesses.

Bonzoh said per his experience as a leader in the galamsey fight in the Ellembelle district, blaming politicians solely for illegal mining would be a myopic way of analyzing the problem.

He has, therefore called for a non-political and holistic approach to the fight against the menace, urging Ghanaians not to impose political colors on the fight.

“Galamseyers are businessmen who take advantage of the political space. We should do this thing [fighting illegal mining] without the political colorisation of the fight”.

“When you arrest one galamseyer, the number of calls that you will receive transcends political lines. The moment you politicize it, the real actors get away with it. We are doing the unborn generations a great disservice if we don’t win this fight. If we just look on for people to just destroy our environment, what will my children come to inherit?”

Bonzoh K reaffirmed his commitment to the fight against galamsey, insisting that he is ready to put his life on the line to save his district from the destructive activities of illegal miners.

“We’re on course in the fight against galamsey. Once the president has declared this fight, I have said, I’m ready to sacrifice my life for this [galamsey] fight. Not just my political career but my life … I’m on the ground and see what’s happening.

“The illegal mining is an organised crime business because you find them compromising all who do not want to conform to their nefarious ways … they attempt to destroy you!.”

“I have found myself on the end of blackmail because of fighting galamsey. But as citizens we have a role to play…and that role comes with a price and this is why most people fear to fight this good fight,” he said.

Bonzoh K has been charged with five counts of alleged obstruction over the controversial missing excavators' saga.

The charges he will face are assault, conspiracy to assault, resisting arrest and two others.

He has pleaded not guilty to all charges and is currently on a bail.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Presidential staffer defends Togbe Afede troll despite backlash
How Akufo-Addo announced attendance to Queen’s funeral
Ken Agyapong halted exposé on churches for political reasons - Kwaku Annan
Watch Ghanaian chiefs happily gifting gold to Queen Elizabeth II in 1961
Richie reveals the main reason why Asem parted left Lynx Entertainment
NIA boss laments high level of corruption
Evra incurs wrath of fans after describing Arsenal as babies among big teams
Evra incurs wrath of fans after describing Arsenal as babies among big teams
Where is Aisha Huang's first Ghanaian husband, Anthony Fabian? - Okudzeto
Hearts of Oak 'sad' they can't support Kotoko on Sunday against RC Kadiogo
Related Articles: