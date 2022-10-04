Let's not relax on our oars, we cannot lose to the NDC - Kofi Ameyaw charges Germany branch

Kofi Ameyaw speaking at the event

Source: Kwabena Nyarko, Contributor

Members of the ruling New Patriotic Party, NPP has been charged to work hard to retain power come 2024 since the party cannot afford to loose power to the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Director of External Affairs of the NPP, Hon. Frederick Kofi Ameyaw was of the view the NPP under the leadership of President Akufo-Addo has performed well and therefore the need to project for Ghanaians to know.



Speaking at the launch of a Development Fund and Dinner night by the Germany branch of the NPP on Saturday 1st October, 2022, Hon. Kofi Ameyaw indicated that it was time for both party members and communicators to rise up to the task and let the masses know the unprecedented achievements of the party since 2017.



He insisted the NPP remains the only political party which development oriented and urged all to help to retain it in power to continue the many projects and programs initiated by government.



"We cannot afford to loose the 2024 elections to the incompetent NDC so we need to work extra hard to ensure victory come 2024. The NPP has performed very well and I suggest every party member come on board to support the course. We must break the '8' and that comes with a lot more work" Hon. Kofi Ameyaw told the gathering.

He again urged Ghanaians to trust the Akufo-Addo-led government as the NPP has proven to be the only party that thinks about the welfare and well-being of Ghanaians.



He also urged party members within the diaspora to remain determined and committed to supporting the party in its quest to retain power either through finances or logistics.



The NPP communicator, however, called for unity among party members in order to achieve breaking the '8' agenda.



Assin North lawmaker and Presidential hopeful for the NPP, Hon. Kennedy Agyapong and Hon. Joe Ghartey, MP for Essikado Ketan and also a Presidential hopeful were Co-Chairmen for the occasion.