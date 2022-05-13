0
Let’s not use what we acquire to destroy party – NPP members urged

Fri, 13 May 2022 Source: atinkaonline.com

A National Communications Team Member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Nana Kwadwo Agyei Yeboah, has urged members not to use the things they acquire, including winning internal elections to destroy the party.

He observed that internal conflict is a major problem that most political parties face, hence the caution.

The NPP held its constituency annual delegates’ conference throughout the country between Thursday, 28 April, and Monday 2 May 2022.

The party has now completed elections in almost all the 275 constituencies in Ghana.

The Party has scheduled May 27 to May 29, 2022, for the conduct of its regional annual delegates conference for the election of regional executive officers.

Speaking on Atinka TV‘s morning show, Nana Kwadwo Agyei Yeboah observed that after-party elections, there are mostly divisions, noting that it does not help the party to grow.

“Let us remember that what we are rushing for and what we want to acquire, we will not use it to destroy the party’s fortunes in 2024.

Rather, let us come together and play our roles collectively in order to retain power in 2024,” he said.

