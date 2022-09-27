Let's pray for Akufo-Addo, Ghana needs divine intervention - Anyidoho

Koku Anyidoho

Koku Anyidoho, a former aide to late President John Evans Atta Mills has called for prayers for President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

He believes the president and the nation as a whole needs divine intervention and it was thus important for Ghanaians to go on their knees and genuinely pray for the President and the nation.



In a tweet posted on Sunday, September 25, Anyidoho stressed that it was refreshing that the president himself was a prayerful person.



"I am more than convinced that we must go on our knees and genuinely pray for the President and Mother Ghana because we definitely need the divine intervention of God for Him to bless our Homeland Ghana.



"Thank God the President himself is on his knees praying," he captioned the tweet which was accompanied by two photos. One of the president in kneeling position being prayed for by the clergy and another of himself in the same position.

Anyidoho, the Chief Executive Officer of the Atta-Mills Institute, AMI, is known to be a supporter of the president and the current government despite insisting that he remains a full member of the opposition National Democratic Congress, NDC.



The last time both men met publicly was at the reopening of the refurbished Asomdwee Park - the burial place of late President Atta Mills.



The AMI had gotten government support for the renovation of the facility and the recommissioning was done on the 10th anniversary of Atta-Mills' passing.



