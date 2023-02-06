0
Let's pray for our brother - Mahama reacts to news of Atsu being 'trapped' after Turkey earthquake

Screenshot 2022 11 19 103701World Cup 2022: Ghana Can Win The Trophy Ex President John Mahama.png Former President of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama

Mon, 6 Feb 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former president John Dramani Mahama has reacted to the news of Black Stars winger Christian Atsu being trapped under rubble after a devastating earthquake in Turkey.

Christian Atsu, who plays for the Turkish club, Hatayspor, has been trending on various social media platforms after it was reported that he was part of the people who cannot be traced after the incident.

According to a report by a Turkish journalist, Yağız Sabuncuoğlu, the player and his club director Taner Savut have been left under rubble as a result of the earthquake that occurred in the Southern part of Turkey and Syria in the early hours of February 6, 2023.

Taking to his social media pages, to rally prayers for the Ghanaian footballer, the former president wrote, "let's continue to pray for our brother, Christian Atsu, and his club director.

"The city of Hayat is in the region affected by the earthquake. Let's continue to pray that God spares their lives," John Dramani Mahama wrote in a tweet sighted by GhanaWeb.

Meanwhile, Christian Atsu scored the winning goal for Hatayaspor from a brilliant freekick in their 1-0 win over Kasimpasa on Sunday, February 5, 2023.

