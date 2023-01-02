0
Menu
News

Let’s promote peace within NDC by solving internal wranglings ahead of 2024 elections - Alfred Allotey

NDC National Democratic Congress Flag1211212112 NDC flag

Mon, 2 Jan 2023 Source: Nii Addotey, Contributor

The constituency organiser for Ablekuma South of the National Democratic Congress, Alfred Nii Addotey Allotey has called on party members to ensure it addresses all of its internal wranglings to promote peace and togetherness.

In a New Year message to usher in 2023 via Facebook, Alfred Allotey urged NDC members to work towards ensuring the party regains victory in the 2024 general elections.

According to him, the current economic crisis in the country has left many no choice but to bring the NDC back to power. This, he added, will not be achieved by wishful thinking but through hard work and dedication among party members.

“Over the last 7 years, the current New Patriotic Party government have showed us that it was morbid lust for money and power and their selfish desire to destroy this beautiful country of ours. The only achievement of this government is that they have been able to reverse Ghana's development and progress,” Allotey wrote.

“There hasn't been anytime worse than the present state of Mass unemployment, hunger and mismanagement of our resources. Let's never give up but rather put our arsenals together in supporting John Dramani Mahama to rescue Ghana,” he added.

Alfred Allotey however charged the leadership of the party to remain fortified for victory in the 2024 elections.

Source: Nii Addotey, Contributor
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
'Cedi will inevitably depreciate further from January to June' - Ato Forson projects
National Cathedral: Your 'fake' investigations 'boring' – Adjaye lunges at accusers
I will deal with you if you trespass again – Drobonsohene warns Agogo Police Commander
'He's not taller than me' - Ethiopian challenges 'World Tallest' Ghanaian man
Latest OSP report: Adu Boahen, Sir John's will, Akonta Mining, others mentioned
How 2022 proved Vice President Bawumia’s economic theories right
Hopeson Adorye's cryptic post after Bawumia's visit
Justin Kodua issues stern warning to Abronye over media rants
Social media users ‘dissect’ Sammy Gyamfi’s marriage ceremony
Hannah Bissiw scolds ex-NPP MP