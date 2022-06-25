Let’s push National Cathedral project to Ghana@70 – Kwame Jantuah urges

Chairman of the Political Committee of the CPP, Kwame Jantuah

Earmarking for Ghana@70 will help bring unity - Jantuah

Change the National Cathedral Secretariat – Jantuah urges govt



Chairman of the Political Committee of the Conventions Peoples Party (CPP) has urged the government to put a halt to the construction of the National Cathedral of Ghana and earmark the project towards the celebration of Ghana’s platinum anniversary (70th anniversary).



According to Kwame Jantuah, the construction of the project cannot go because current issues with the project have divided the country, asaaseradio.com reports.



“My solution and the objective of the Cathedral is to bring unity, the president said it. There are so many challenges that have come up, my solution is that let’s push this cathedral project to Ghana@70."

“Do you know what Ghana@70 is going to mean to us? Do you know the number of projects we are going to invest in, the number of people if we plan it well, who will come into this country? Can you imagine if we push this to Ghana@70, we take all the problems we are going in today and sort it out,” Jantuah is quoted to have said on Asaase Radio’s ‘The Forum’ show.



He further stated that the government should put in measures to resolve the issues that have come up with the construction of the project including changing the current secretariat.



“We get one of these accountancy firms to now handle it in terms of looking for the money, GH¢ 350 million and change the secretariat, bring everybody on board, bring NDPC in, bring some opposition in, we need unity,” he said.



The government has come under a lot of criticism by Ghanaians for its insistence on going on with the National Cathedral project even though the country was going through a lot of challenges.



Some Ghanaians are saying that the National Cathedral project is Akufo-Addo's personal promise to God and that there should not be a priority for the government.

