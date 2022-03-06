Let’s rally behind President Akufo-Addo to build a better Ghana – Obuasi MCE

President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

The Municipal Chief Executive for Obuasi, Elijah Adansi-Bonah, has admonished Ghanaians to continue to have faith and rally behind President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for him to build a better Ghana.

He made these remarks when he delivered his keynote address to mark the 65th Independence Day celebrations at Len Clay Sports Stadium in Obuasi.



The Obuasi MCE further stated that it is only when Ghanaians continue to support the President that he will be able to build the country and reduce the haste with which Ghanaians travel abroad to seek greener pastures.



Touching on the theme for the celebrations, Working Together, Bouncing back better, Adansi-Bonah said looking at how COVID-19 has wreaked havoc on the global economy, bouncing back stronger by putting the Ghanaian economy on track will need the collective efforts of all Ghanaians, he said, "Ghana has been united over the years and now it is the time for the nation to remain united more than before and put our shoulders to the wheel in building a better Ghana for the future generation”.



He again charged the school children gathered at the event to remain disciplined and work hard towards their education. He advised them to persevere irrespective of the obstacle that will impede their growth and development.



Elijah Adansi-Bonah seized the opportunity to elaborate on key achievements the Assembly has made under his stewardship.

He said the Assembly has so far constructed classroom blocks, rehabilitated the Municipal Education office, procured and distributed furniture to schools, Veronica buckets as well as fumigated schools in the Municipality.



He said the Assembly will continue to invest in education this year but appealed to parents to invest in the education of their wards.



He said "don’t spend all your money on funerals and clothes. Whiles government is making education free up to Senior High school level, parents should also save and invest in their children’s education.”



Highlighting events at the celebration was a march past competition held for schools in the Obuasi Municipality. At the end of the competition, Obuasi Presby Junior High School came first in the Junior High school category with 55.33 points. For their prize, they took home a set of Jersey, 3 footballs and a plaque. St Augustines JHS and Bogobiri MA JHS emerged 1st and 2nd runners up respectively.



In the Primary category, Anglogold Ashanti Primary school took home a set of Jersey, 3 footballs and a plaque for emerging winners with 49.33 points. Nana Wiredu Memorial school came 2nd with Anyinam Methodist Primary B occupying the 3rd position.