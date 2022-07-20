Let’s rally behind Stephen Ntim as national chair – NPP’s Gifty Acquah

Gifty Acquah

A leading member of the governing New Patriotic Party, Gifty Acquah has commended the party’s delegates for trusting the stewardship of the party in the hands of Stephen Ntim.

Reacting to the victory of Stephen Ntim in the NPP Delegates Conference held over the weekend, Gifty Acquah who is a former Central Regional Women’s Organizer aspirant of the NPP, noted that Stephen Ntim is the right person to lead the NPP at this time.



Madam Gifty Aquah who is also the queen-mother said she correctly predicted the outcome of the chairmanship race.



Nana Akua Anima Acquah (Her stool name) disclosed that she was inspired by divine wisdom to predict Stephen Ntim as the winner of Saturday’s polls.



She noted on Central Region-based Eagle FM that Stephen Ntim has good plans and policies that will engineer the party’s victory in the 2024 elections.



She further appealed to the party and its supporters to rally behind Stephen Ntim and help him with all the support.

“I received inspiration that Stephen Ntim was going to win and I correctly predicted. He is a man of vision and someone I believe can push the party to achieve its target but the elections are over and it’s time we support”, she said.



Stephen Ayensu Ntim was elected as the new National Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) at the just-ended National Delegates Conference of the party.



He polled 4,014 votes to beat his contenders with Stephen Asamoah Boateng coming second.



Mr. Ntim has contested the position on four previous occasions. The just-ended conference is his fifth time trying.