Let's rally behind our competent party executives – Alan Kyerematen

Minister for Trade and Industry, Alan Kyerematen

Trade and Industry Minister, Alan Kyerematen has called on members of the New Patriotic Party to rally behind the newly elected national executives.

According to him, despite certain challenges in the past and present, the governing party can always boast of gallant and courageous men and women who have worked tirelessly to bring the party to its current footing.



In a statement issued to mark the NPP's 30th anniversary celebrations, Alan Kyerematen acknowledged the efforts and dedication of all party members, especially at the grassroots level.



“Let us all rally behind our competent party executives and protect our collective unity like the way the elephant, our winning symbol care for and nurtures its young ones. No matter how big a position we hold, no matter how big we feel in ourselves, UNITY for VICTORY and DEVELOPMENT should forever remain our guide and must not be compromised,” he stated.



“We should always be guided by the edict that 'no one is more important than the NPP', for in unity lies strength,” the minister added.



He further acknowledged some notable persons within the party whom he has worked with in various capacities.

He, however, called on all members of the New Patriotic Party to use the anniversary celebration to cement the unity of the party and to lead it into more victories in a bid to serve Ghana.



Meanwhile, the New Patriotic Party on Sunday, July 31 held a thanksgiving service at the University of Professional Studies in Accra.



The celebration was on the theme; “Our Shared Tradition, Holding and Working Together a Stable and Prosperous Nation”.



PRESS STATEMENT ISSUED BY HON. ALAN JOHN KWADWO KYEREMATEN ON THE 30TH ANNIVERSARY OF THE NEW PATRIOTIC PARTY.



I bring greetings to the gallant men, women, youth, students and all Patriots who have worked assiduously over the years to serve our country Ghana and the world through the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to bring sustainable development to our country Ghana.



The journey of 30 years has been possible because of the hard work of every member of the party. On this occasion, we applaud the entire membership of the party for what we have achieved together.



It will be a great disservice to observe and celebrate this day without acknowledging the courageous men and women who stood their ground, despite the challenges they faced, and worked tirelessly to bring the NPP to where it is today. Some lost their lives in the service of the party, and others lost their businesses or had to flee into exile. I however note with pride that, whatever members of the party suffered, was all for the good of this great nation and party.



To mark the 30 years, let us all join the leadership of the party to celebrate our heroes/heroines loudly and silently, pray for the good Lord to grant rest to those who lost their lives serving the party, comfort their families, restore hope to the hopeless and bring alive the spirit of unity of purpose that has brought us this far.

I also wish to use this opportunity to appreciate the work of those who continue to sacrifice their resources and energy to help the forward march of our party.



I have been privileged to be having served in various capacities starting as a member of the National Executive Committee for over a decade, thereafter being a member of the Manifesto Committee over the years, founded and successfully chaired the NPP Young Executive Forum (YEF), a powerful arm of the party in our run-up to the success of our Party. Some notable members of the YEF were Peter Mac Manu who became the Chairman of the party, Hon Cecilia Dapaah and many great sons and daughters of our great party. I also recall some very engaging fundraising activities I undertook under the successive Chairmanship of Mr B.J. Da Rocha, the Right Hon. Peter Ala Adjetey, H.E. Odoi Sykes and Mr Harouna Esseku and all the other Party Chairmen. Throughout my work with these noble men, one lesson I have held dear is that every good deed is rewarded.



In line with the theme of our anniversary; "Our Shared Tradition, Holding and Working Together a Stable and Prosperous Nation", I urge us to use the celebration to cement the unity of the party to lead us into victory upon victories to serve Ghana our motherland.



Let us all rally behind our competent party executives and protect our collective unity like the way the elephant, our winning symbol care for and nurtures its young ones. No matter how big a position we hold, no matter how big we feel in ourselves, UNITY for VICTORY and DEVELOPMENT should forever remain our guide and must not be compromised. We should always be guided by the edict that 'no one is more important than the NPP', for in unity lies strength.



God bless our homeland Ghana, our great NPP, and make us prosperous and strong.

Ayekoo!



Alan K Kyerematen