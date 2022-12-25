Let’s reflect and be grateful for how far we’ve come – Yendi MP to constituents

Member of Parliament(MP) for Yendi Constituency, Alhaji Farouk Aliu Mahama

Member of Parliament(MP) for Yendi Constituency, Alhaji Farouk Aliu Mahama has urged constituents to reflect on the past and be grateful for achievements chalked despite the challenges within the year.

In a seasonal message to residents of the Dagbon Traditional Capital, he admitted that year under review was challenging but was quick to add that some positive strides were also made within the period.



“Let us be grateful that we are here to celebrate the passing of another year when so many have suffered misfortune. I believe it is important for us to reflect upon how far we have come and all that we have to be grateful for. We also have to approach the New Year with a renewed faith”, his Christmas and New Year message read in part.



Read the full text of his message below;



In this period of yuletide, I wish to extend my warmest seasonal wishes to my colleagues, friends, associates and the entire Christian community in and around Yendi.



Let us be grateful that we are here to celebrate the passing of another year when so many have suffered misfortune. I believe it is important for us to reflect upon how far we have come and all that we have to be grateful for. We also have to approach the New Year with renewed faith.

It is the time for us to gather, love, listen, and learn from each other, and to remember that together and with the help of God we can overcome any challenge and achieve any future of which weapon can dream.



Let’s continue to believe in ourselves. God bless us all. God bless Yendi. Merry Christmas. Happy New Year.



….Signed….



Hon.Farouk Aliu Mahama



MP, Yendi Constituency.