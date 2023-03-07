Let’s remain united as govt works to solve difficulties- Bole DCE

The District Chief Executive (DCE) for Bole, Veronica Alele Heming has urged the people of the Bole district to stay united as the government is working assiduously to resolve the present difficulties Ghanaians are facing.

Veronica Alele said this in her address delivered on the 66th Independence Day Anniversary Celebration, held on Monday, March 6, 2023 at the St. Kizito’s Primary ‘A’ Park in Bole.



The Theme for this year’s Independence Anniversary Celebration was; “Our Unity, Our purpose”



The DCE in her address said, “it is significant to note that prices of petrol, diesel and the exchange rate have begun to see some down fall in it’s pricing and it is expected this will continue to fall and have positive effect on the prices of the general goods and services”.



She added that, “We as a district is doing our best to implement government policies at our level to alleviate the difficulties of our people”.



Veronica Alele Heming further said that government has provided and continue to provide significant amount of cashew seedlings to many cash crops farmers in our district to help them boost production under Planting for Export and Rural Development component of Government’s flagship program.



She said the District Security Council (DISEC) has worked tremendously well to help guarantee peace, security and unity in many parts of our district over the last year.

The Bole DCE added that, the effort of the security has prevented conflicts and has brought about peaceful co- existence and unity in many of our communities.



She said; “Let us also remember to work with the National Security slogan of “See Something, Say Something” by calling the 999-line if we have every reason to suspect any criminal elements in our communities or anywhere in the district".



Madam Alele in her address commended the revered Chiefs in the Bole District for the cooperation and support in the smooth and peaceful administration of the district.



She reminded the chiefs and Kingmakers in the district to take inspiration from the peaceful selection and installation of the new King and Overlord of the Gonjaland as witnessed last week.



She said; “all should be mindful that our forebears bequeathed us the sacred institution of Chieftaincy to help advance our course but not to cause our destruction”.



Veronica Alele commended the Paramount Chief of the Bole Traditional Area Bolewura Sarfo Kutuge Feso (I), the Ghana Education Service, District Planning Committee of the 66th Independence Day Anniversary celebration, Heads of Departments and Security Agencies for their hard work in the organization of the event and everybody who played a role in making the 66th Independence Anniversary Celebration successful.

The Chairman of this year’s Independence Day Anniversary Celebration, Bolewura Sarfo Kutuge Feso (I) who was represented by Tingawura Seidu Abudu Sampson thanked the people of Bole for their massive presence at the park..



Tingawura Seidu Abudu Samson said the judges for the March past have been careful with their work and all those who didn’t win awards should do better next year and that in all and generally all the schools did well and the program was successful.



Tingawura Abudu Samson reminded the DCE for Bole of some of the challenges the GES in the district.



