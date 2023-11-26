Let’s remember the light of Christ in our endeavours - Oppong Nkrumah

Kojo Oppong Nkrumah , Information Minister

Source: GNA

Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah, the Minister of Information, has urged Ghanaians to remember the light of Christ in their daily activities to enable them to live an exemplary and Christlike life.

“We have to be the agents of Christ, who will go out there to light up the world, save and win souls for the Lord,” he said.



Nkrumah made the call at the launch of the “Miracle of Christmas Campaign”, organised by the Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in Accra.



The ceremony forms part of the Church’s “Light the World ” initiative.



Nkrumah said citizens needed to be hopeful in their day-to-day activities and actions to achieve success.



He said Christmas was the period of joy and merry-making with family and friends, and added that it should be used for family bonding and true reconciliation.



Approaching the end of the year, he urged all to be thankful for the gift of life and the opportunity to go through the ups and downs, and also the successes they have achieved.

The Minister said, “We have to remain grounded with our values so that in the end we can achieve the task ahead of us in unity and oneness.”



He encouraged all to be hopeful in Christ, despite, distraction and chaos “be grounded in the Lord.”



Elder Jörg Klebingat, General Authority Seventy of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints – Africa West Area, said the Saviour was light and brought light to everyone to see the truth and greatness in life, therefore, the campaign was to make the word of Christ visible to all.



He said the message of Jesus Christ was to transform “our condemnation to salvation”, which had brought joy to the world.



Elder Klebingat encouraged people in the West African Area to be patient and had hope for better times ahead.



When asked about plans for Christmas, he said the Church would continue to look out for the poor and needy, provide for them and help their needs as the Lord would direct.

“The only thing that brings joy and happiness to the Lord is to do his will,” he added.



The ceremony saw Choir Groups, Singers, and Solo Artists, who entertained the audience with a melodious Christmas Chorale, which elicited ecstatic applause and cheers after every delivery.



Elder Klebingat gifted the Minister with an artistic picture of Jesus Christ to illustrate the significance of the “Light the World ” campaign.



“I give you this gift to remember Christ in all your daily governmental duties,” he said.



The night saw persons from different denominations, who were present to witness the light of the Saviour, make a difference, and spread love and kindness as we approach the Christmas season.