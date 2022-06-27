0
Menu
News

Let’s remove barriers that hinder lives of the vulnerable – Bawumia

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.jpeg Vice President of Ghana, Mahamudu Bawumia

Mon, 27 Jun 2022 Source: classfmonline.com

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has noted the need for both government and all able men and women to do their best to remove barriers that hinder the lives of the vulnerable and impoverished.

“As humans we owe it a duty, not only to be each other’s keeper but have the burning desire to rescue those perishing while equally caring for the dying,” Dr. Bawumia said.

Dr. Bawumia said this when he joined the General Overseer of the Charismatic Evangelistic Ministry (CEM) and other like-minded persons over the weekend at a fundraising dinner to raise funds for the CEM Ability Village Project aimed at providing ultramodern shelter and catering to the needs of the disabled.

The Vice President congratulated Rev. Dr. Steve Mensah and the Charismatic Evangelistic Ministry for the initiative and pledged his unflinching support.

Source: classfmonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
A squatter can claim ownership of your land after 10 years – Dr Oduro Osae
'Delay is not denial' - Ghanaian lady called to bar after pursuing law for 11 years says
Akufo-Addo leaves for Portugal on Presidential jet
8 times Akufo-Addo used ultra-luxury-chartered flights
Top GRA official dies after his vehicle plunged into river Boti
‘Things were not this bad when I joined the Occupy Ghana Friday protest’ – Samson Anyenini
I’m completely dissatisfied with this government, they have failed – Kwesi Pratt
What happened when Kwabena Agyapong met Rawlings
Details of the symbol of authority of the Ashanti Region, the Asanteman flag
Diamond Appiah reacts to Jackie Appiah’s plush mansion