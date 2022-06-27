Let’s remove barriers that hinder lives of the vulnerable – Bawumia

Vice President of Ghana, Mahamudu Bawumia

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has noted the need for both government and all able men and women to do their best to remove barriers that hinder the lives of the vulnerable and impoverished.

“As humans we owe it a duty, not only to be each other’s keeper but have the burning desire to rescue those perishing while equally caring for the dying,” Dr. Bawumia said.



Dr. Bawumia said this when he joined the General Overseer of the Charismatic Evangelistic Ministry (CEM) and other like-minded persons over the weekend at a fundraising dinner to raise funds for the CEM Ability Village Project aimed at providing ultramodern shelter and catering to the needs of the disabled.

The Vice President congratulated Rev. Dr. Steve Mensah and the Charismatic Evangelistic Ministry for the initiative and pledged his unflinching support.