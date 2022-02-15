Let’s resource case tracking system – LRC

Some attendees of the workshop

Source: Akpabli Daniel Yao, Contributor

A sensitization workshop has been organized in the Hohoe municipal capital of the Volta Region for stakeholders to take stock and create awareness on the importance of the Case Tracking System (CTS) in our public institutions.

Participative institutions included the Department of children, Ghana National Fire Service, Ghana Police Service (CID Unit), Community Opinion leaders, Media, Judicial service and NCCE among others.



Legal Resource Center (LRC) in collaboration with USAID Justice Sector support highlighted how cases are being handled either through the Police, Court system or alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) options to deny or delay justice.



According to the organizers, the research, advocacy and advisory organization of LRC embarked on a sensitization workshop to empower stakeholders on the effective use of the Case Tracking application to avoid the blame game among the institutions responsible for a particular case involving suspects.



They said the use of the CTS application will enable one to follow a case to its logical conclusion.



The case tracking system is currently being run in seven (7) regions namely; Great Accra, Ashanti, Northern, Volta, Bono, Western and Eastern region and over 40 Metro, Municipal and Districts in Ghana.

Currently, 55 police stations and 3 Prisons services are using CTS bringing it to a total of 757 user centers across the country.



In the Volta Region, 104 laptops, 95 tablets and 93 BNC connectivity were given out for the smooth operation of the CTS.



Samuel Fant Kombian, monitoring, evaluation and learning specialist at LRC observed that a total of 2475 cases were registered using CTS from December 2021.







They outlined some challenges that are hindering the process including lack of consistent usage of the system and poor access to internet connectivity in all 6 Justice Center Institutions in the South Dayi, Adaklu, Hohoe, Ketu South, Ho and Ketu North municipal assemblies.

They also noted that most of the officers are not IT savvy and frequent transfer of officers trained to use CTS in the various justice institutions poses a great challenge to CTS utilization.



They said, there is the need for more equipment adding that, CTS should be made available at all police training schools.



Enock Jengre, a Rule of Law Specialist at LRC urged the participants to make frantic efforts to use the app to avoid the high cost of accessing Justice and limited access to legal services largely by the marginalized and vulnerable in our communities.