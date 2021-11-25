Let's sacrifice to pay the E-levy - NPP youth organiser hopeful charges youth

Nayaw Bamiah Yombu

The finance minister, Hon Ken Ofori-Atta exactly today’s week presented the 2022 budget in the Parliament House where he mentioned that the government will introduce a 1.75 momo tax on mobile money transactions above 100 cedis in a day.

This has generated heat argument among Ghanaians with many ascribing to the fact the development we seek as a nation will be feasible when we pay taxes and another school of thought believing such tax will bring excess hardship on the ordinary citizen.



Many have shared diverse opinions on the aforementioned subject. The Oti Regional youth organizer hopeful, Mr. Nayaw Bamiah Yombu in an interview with Peace Fm News pleaded with Ghanaians to sacrifice and pay taxes since it helps in developing the nation.



According to him, other countries that are developed sacrificed to pay taxes before they achieve what we always aspire to have as a country.

Nayaw Bamiah Yombu said those who are saying the NPP government does not care for the needy hence the introduction of the E-levy must know that, the NPP government’s policies are mostly meant for the ordinary Ghanaian, citing free SHS, installation of teachers and nurses allowance as examples.



He added, that all the NPP policies introduced signifies they put the taxes into good use. He also revealed that free SHS, free WAEC registration, expansion of school feeding programs are all done by the taxes we pay therefore Ghanaians must embrace the E-levy for the NPP government to undertake developmental projects.