‘Let’s say Akufo-Addo's ministers are thieves, Mahama should also disclose source of 2016 campaign funds’ – Maurice Ampaw

Private legal practitioner, Maurice Ampaw, has called on former President John Dramani Mahama to reveal the source of funding for his presidential campaign during the 2016 general elections.

This challenge comes amidst allegations of corruption against Cecilia Abena Dapaah, the former Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources, over the alleged theft of funds amounting to US$1 million, €300,000, and 350,000 Ghana cedis from her private residence.



Ampaw criticized the former president for questioning the integrity of the current government and the said minister while failing to account for the funding of his own campaign.



According to him, relying solely on Mahama's salary would not have been sufficient to finance what he called an expensive presidential campaign.



"President Mahama, the money that you have been using for the campaign, is it in the bank? The campaign money of President Mahama… you are accusing the government of the day, so let us take it like President Nana Addo and his ministers are thieves so they keep their monies in the house.



"What about President Mahama who became president in 2016? You, President Mahama, if it is about only your pay, tell us how much you had to do your campaign in 2016."



He further questioned whether the funds were kept in the bank or at Mahama's offices and homes.

Lawyer Ampaw also took a jab at other NDC members, accusing them of hypocrisy for criticizing Cecilia Dapaah while potentially holding unaccounted-for funds themselves.



“Where did you get it from? Did you keep the money in the bank? Was the money in the bank? President Mahama, Aseidu Nketiah, and all the NDC MPs that campaigned in 2016 was your money in the bank?



"You were keeping monies at your offices, you were keeping monies in your houses, you have underground, some of you were engaging in money laundering,“ he alleged.



Cecilia Dapaah has since July 22 resigned her ministerial position and has been arrested and released on bail by the Special Prosecutor after a search was conducted at her residence.



Meanwhile, police have submitted the docket of the case of theft as reported by the minister and her husband to the Attorney-General for advice.





AM/SARA



Watch the latest episode of the Lowdown on GhanaWeb TV below:











You can also watch the newest episode of Legal Agenda on GhanaWeb TV below:



Watch the latest edition of BizTech and Biz Headlines below:

















Share your news stories and ideas with GhanaWeb





To advertise with GhanaWeb



