Let's share inspirational stories from Zongo communities - Alhaji Suraj urges

Alhaji Ali Suraj, a member of the National Quran Recitation and Prayers Committee is urging all products and residents of Zongo communities to join forces and help demystify ill-conceived and stereotypical views about Zongo communities.

According to him, the views that Zongos are a hub for rowdy and criminal activities are erroneous and that the time has come for all illustrious sons and daughters of the Zongo to tell the good news about the communities.



Speaking to pressmen on the sidelines of an event, Alhaji Suraj, who is a leading member of the New Patriotic Party called to action all Zongo members, explaining that the time has come for the inspirational stories of Zongo communities to be told.



He noted that Zongo communities have produced some of the country’s most accomplished politicians, entertainers,sports icons, among others and that time has come for the world to learn of these good persons.



In light of this, Alhaji Suraj and his team have set up a website that will focus on telling the stories of Zongo Communities and clearing the myth about them.



He is confident that the contents which will be shared by the website will inspire and motivate people to achieve greater success.



The website will also provide comprehensive information about the National Quran Recitation which is held annually.

“It is time we tell the stories of the Zongo. If someone wants to know about the Quran Recitation and Prayers, they can go to the site and find it. We’ve had chiefs and leaders of the Zongo communities but not a lot is known about them. The website will provide details about them as well as successful businessmen, religious leaders, politicians, engineers and others who are from the Zongos.



“The Zongo is meant for violent and chaotic people. Zongo is a place for growth, development, and civility and we have people from the Zongos who are influential all over the world,” he said.



Alhaji Suraj also disclosed that this year’s National Quran Recitation and Prayers will take place at the Jubilee Park in Kumasi on December 30, 2022.



The objective of the prayers is to thank God for his mercies throughout the year and also seek his face as we head into the new year.



For more details about the event, kindly visit http://www.quranrecitationforghana.com