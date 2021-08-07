Let's show love to Akufo-Addo - Sulemana Anamzoya to Northern Region

President Akufo-Addo is in the region for a two-day working visit

Source: Nuru Deen, Contributor

Dr. Sulemana Alhassan Anamzoya, former Chief Executive Officer of the Northern Development Authority (NDA), has urged the people of the north to show love to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as he tours the region.

The president is in the region for a two-day working visit.



Dr. Anamzoya told reporter, Nurudeen Ibrahim, that the president is a revolutionary leader who has succeeded in bringing enormous progress and positive change to the good people of the north especially the Dagbon kingdom.



He called on the citizenry in the region to accord the president and his entourage the needed hospitality as the tour commences.

Dr. Anamzoya mentioned that the president really deserves the love of each and everyone in the region.



As part of the visit, the president will commission a rice processing factory at Savelugu, inspect the Tamale interchange project and other ongoing projects.



He will also pay a courtesy call on the King of Dagbon, Yaa-Naa Abubakar II at Gbewaa Palace in Yendi and some other paramount chiefs in the Northern Region.