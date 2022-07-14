Let’s start with you – NPP’s Ofosu Nkansah fumes at Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu

Kofi Ofosu Nkansah has replied Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu's call for downsizing government

A member of the ruling New Patriotic Party, Kofi Ofosu Nkansah, has called for the scrapping of the Minister for Parliamentary Affairs portfolio.



His call comes on the back of a suggestion by the majority leader of parliament, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu who also doubles as the minister for parliamentary affairs.



“It is my contention that apart from regional ministers, the number of central government ministers may not have to exceed 19, as contained in the Constitution, and that means ministries should also not exceed 19,” the Suame Member of Parliament suggested.

He said this while delivering a paper on “The Relevance of Ghana’s 1992 Constitution Within the Context of Global Democratic Practices” at a public lecture at the Great Hall of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) in Kumasi last Tuesday.



In a Facebook post reacting to the minister’s suggestion, Kofi Ofosu Nkansah who is the Chief Executive Officer of the National Entrepreneurship & Innovation Programme (NEIP) stated that a downsizing as suggested by Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu should begin with his portfolio.



“Then we should start the reduction from the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs. Good morning Leader,” he wrote.



Delivering his lecture in Kumasi, Mr Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu again suggested that Ghana should reform its governance structure to do away with the vice president position.



