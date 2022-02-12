Let’s stay united to retain power - NPP women's organiser hopeful

Aspiring women's organiser for the NPP in the Ellembelle Constituency, Ms. Rahmata

Source: Daniel Kaku

The aspiring women's organiser for the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) in Ellembelle Constituency of the Western Region, Rahmata Salisu has urged the rank and file of the NPP to stay united before, during, and after the party's internal elections.

The NPP is preparing for its internal elections to elect new polling station Executives, Constituency Executives, Regional Executives, and National Executives ahead of the 2024 general elections.



Speaking to the media ahead of the internal elections, Rahmata Salisu advised all the aspirants to be mindful of their utterances that could divide the party apart.



She pointed out that inasmuch as, "we may have our differences, there is no need to go public since a lot is expected from us as a formidable political party in government."



"As we about to have our internal elections, we shouldn't attack ourselves, we have to preach peace in the party, we have to be united, let us love ourselves as one people because after the contest we will have to come together and work as a team to help the NPP government to retain power. If we attack ourselves during the internal elections we cannot come together to win the 2024 general elections so let's stay united to retain power in 2024," she added.



The Obengkrom polling station Women's Organiser and a member of Ellembelle NPP Communications Team took the opportunity to call on the NPP members to continue to propagate the good works of the Akufo-Addo-led administration.



"In fact, the Akufo-Addo-led government has done a lot for this country, today we don't have Unemployed Graduates Association in this country as we were having during Mahama's era, President Akufo-Addo has employed so many teachers, nurses, doctors among others. The President has also established so many factories across the country and some people have been employed," she said.

But she urged, "we the NPP should not sit down unconcerned to allow the NDC to paint a picture that the government has not done anything, we should all come together as one family to spread the good works President Akufo-Addo has done so far in Ghana."



On the issue of the controversial E-levy, Rahmata Salisu pleaded with Ghanaians to back the policy.



She said the E-Levy when passed would help develop the country.



"This E-levy will help the country to develop so I will use your medium to beg all Ghanaians to support it, Ghana is for all of us, we should not allow this country to collapse because of our political differences," she added.



With the upcoming Ellembelle Constituency Elections, the Aspirant, Ratmata Salisu said she is ever ready for any competition.



She was optimistic that she would be elected as Ellembelle Constituency Women's Organizer to steer affairs of the party for the next four years.

She pledged that when elected, she would bring all women on board and also assist the young women in the party to meet their aspirations.



"I am ever ready for any competition, I don't fear any competition, I am welcoming any competition because democracy is all about competition, and with God, I will be elected as Ellembelle Constituency Women's Organiser come April 2022", she stated.



According to the her, inasmuch as an aspirant might want to outwit his or her opponent, it must be done in a decorous manner.



She concluded that "The NDC as a political party does not have anything good to offer this country so we should not divide ourselves and allow the NDC to take advantage to win the 2024 general elections."