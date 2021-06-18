Let’s stop copying blindly – Opanyin Agyekum On Parenting

Professor Kofi Agyekum, Dean of the School of Performing Arts of the University of Ghana

Professor Kofi Agyekum, Dean of the School of Performing Arts of the University of Ghana, has cautioned parents against giving too much freedom to their children.

Professor Kofi Agyekum, popularly called Opanyin Agyekum, speaking on the spate of current crimes in Ghana admonished parents to train their children well.



He noted that there is a vast difference between child rearing and child training, explaining most parents are rearing their children instead of training them.



He expounded that, with child rearing, the parents overpamper their children which encourages bad behaviours because of the little to no parental discipline.



"There is too much freedom today, so we have left the children," he said on Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo'.

Opanyin Agyekum also expressed worry over the over-indulgence of children on social media.



He wished parents could turn back to the primitive ways of disciplining children because too much copying from Western culture is spoiling them.



To him, parents should train the children to sift what they watch or concern themselves with on social media because the children learn a lot of things on social media, therefore should they be exposed to the bad ones, they will potentially turn into social misfits.



"We must inculcate the spirit of sifting in the children to tell them not everything on social media is for them to know or see," he advised.