Let's stop stigmatizing and discriminating against ex-convicts - Prison Service

Mount Carmel Prayer Center at Elmina donating some assorted items to the Ankaful Maximum Prisons

Source: GNA

The Ghana Prisons Service (GPS) has appealed to Ghanaians to desist from stigmatizing and discriminating against ex-convicts.

Instead, there was the need to show the ex-convicts love to ease the barriers of societal integration, improve the mental and psychological health status of ex-convicts through counselling and psychosocial therapy.



Additionally, society must help to empower ex-convicts through vocational skills training and business advisory opportunities through apprenticeship training.



Reverend Superintendent Joseph Adobaw-Ogoe, Chaplain of the Ankaful Maximum Prisons, made the appeal when Mount Carmel Prayer Center at Elmina donated some assorted items to the facility.



The edibles worth GH¢30,000 include packaged food, drinks, pastries and bags of water.



He said: "stigmatizing ex-convicts is dangerous so let's help integrate them into the society. Shunning ex-convicts will lead them back into crime."

"The citizenry must welcome ex-convicts to their folds, believe they have been transformed and help them integrate into society as inmates were given extensive vocational training to fit into the community when freed," he added.



He said even though the Service had been executing its strategic objectives, there was the need for support to help make the desired change and called for support from individuals, organizations and donors to aid in the reformation activities and help keep society peaceful and safe.



Mrs Esther Acquah, Patron of Mount Carmel Prayer Center, said the donation formed part of their routine contributions, drawing inspiration from the biblical care for the prisoner that must not be abandoned.



She Advised all to sidestep misdeeds that would derail their future ambitions.