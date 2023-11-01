Let’s stop vilifying clergy for speaking on pertinent national issues - Most Rev. Titus Awotwi-Pratt

Most Rev. Titus Awotwi-Pratt, former Presiding Bishop of the Methodist Church, Ghana

Most Rev. Titus Awotwi-Pratt, former Presiding Bishop of the Methodist Church, Ghana, has asked Christians not to shy away from speaking against the ills in society for fear of being vilified.

He said the often-baseless vilification and character assassination of the clergy who spoke on pertinent national issues had created an apparent culture of silence among its fold.



He was speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency on the sidelines of the induction ceremony of Right Reverend (Rt Rev) Dr Anthony Brown as the Bishop of the Assin-Fosu Diocese of the Church on Sunday.



Rt Rev Dr Brown, who took over from Bishop Samuel K. Mensah, would steer the affairs of the Diocese for four years.



“When the clergy speak on pertinent national issues that are sometimes political, we are branded and vilified to the core for no reason.



“When we keep quiet, we are equally questioned for not speaking about the ills in the society. People should understand that everybody cannot belong to one political party, so opinions will differ,” the former Methodist Bishop stated.



For members of the Christian faith, he challenged them not to give up but to be resolute to speak up honestly on national issues, particularly matters of politics that affected the well-being of citizens.

Most Rev Awotwi-Prat said: “Enhancing public discourse could never be the responsibility of just a group of people, since it was a multi-faceted enterprise… The complexity of human development required a diversified approach which could not be provided by one classified group.”



He indicated that the Methodist Church, being a Christian institution with strong educational beliefs, would never compromise on its beliefs and practices.



The church would, however, not look down on other religions as well or make them feel inferior or unwanted in the community but warned of its determination to resist any attempt to place impediments on its way.



The Most Rev. Awotwe-Pratt called on people in leadership positions in the country to serve in humility, saying it would go a long way to ensure that the country enjoyed rapid development devoid of acrimony and selfishness.



Leadership should seek opinions from all shades of people regardless of social, or political status and always remember that God is supreme in all things.



He reminded Rt Rev Dr. Brown that he had been called into leadership by the grace of God, aside from his achievements and as such his duties must go beyond merely writing letters but also to win people for Christ.

“When the Bishop fails, it means we have failed and when you fail, I have also failed. You must work diligently to strengthen the Fosu Diocese and make it stand the test of time.



“Although you may encounter challenges in the discharge of your duties, never despair, but rely on the Holy Spirit for directions, Most Rev Awotwe-Pratt added.



For his part, Rt Rev Dr. Brown who was elevated from the Assin-Akropong Society of the Church, expressed joy for the confidence reposed in him.



He called on the congregation to always support his administration and pledged to support a hospital project, farms and a fund instituted to aid the Diocese’s development efforts.



Born in Akim Akroso in the Eastern Region, on July 24, 1964, Rt Rev Dr. Brown, a native of Apam is married to Mrs. Evelyn Adwoa Benyiwah Brown and blessed with four children.