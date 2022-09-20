Let's strengthen trade relations between Ghana and Nigeria - Nii Adotey Odaawulu I

Nii Adotey Odaawulu I

The Sempe Muslim Akwashongtse, Nii Adotey Odaawulu I, has called on the Ghanaian and Nigerian governments to deepen trade relations in order to promote intra-Africa trade.

The Sempe Akwashongtse said this on the sidelines of the annual Igbo yam festival in Accra.



The festival is to highlight the economic importance of the yam crop, and it is celebrated by Igbos all over the world.



The celebration of the annual yam festival by His Royal Majesty, Eze Nigbo of Ghana, is also done to portray the culture of Nigeria as well as strengthen the relationship between the two countries.



The festival, which brought together prominent Chiefs from Ghana, Nigeria and other African countries, was also aimed at strengthening the business and cultural relations with other African countries, especially Ghana.

Nii Adotey Odaawulu I stated that there is a need for both countries to work and turn around their economies to better the living standard of their citizens.



According to him, Ghanaians are already in various trades with Nigerians, and both are supporting each other hence the need for both governments to soften some policies in order to make the trade industry attractive to investors.



He further called on the two countries to unite and promote African culture, adding that most Nigerian culture is similar to that of the Ghanaian culture.



He expressed the belief that the collaboration between the two countries will attract tourists from many countries.