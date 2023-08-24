Let’s support Bryan Acheampong to deliver - Dormaa East MP

Bryan Acheampong

Source: Dieu Media Ghana

The Member of Parliament for Dormaa East, Paul Apraku Twum Barimah has called on Ghanaians to support the Minister of Food and Agriculture, Bryan Acheampong to successfully deliver his mandate.

Speaking in an interview, Honorable Twum Barimah indicated that, the Agric Minister is focused in his quest to promote food security and ensure food sufficiency in the country by expanding local food production and processing in a bid to reduce prices at the market.



He therefore urged both peasant farmers and commercial crop farmers to work together with the Agric minister to realize or attain the set goals.



“Already, Mr. Bryan Acheampong has opened his doors to all farmers across the country and will be working closely with them to increase yields and productivity while reducing the importation of food crops into the country and I expect our farmers to embrace this call and strengthen the relationship”, Mr. Twum Barimah stated.

Currently, the Ministry of Agric is implementing some strategic measures to guarantee farmers around the nation access to inputs and other production costs to lessen their burden and boost their incomes.



The Ministry has already worked out modalities for the implementation of the PFJ 2.0, which was expected to be launched this year to address the concerns of farmers.



As part of the aggregator system under the PFJ 2.0, farmers are expected to have access to seeds, fertilizers, extension services, mechanization, and post-harvest services and repay the cost of these services after harvesting.